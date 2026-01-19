About 17M tons of cargo transported by rail in 2025 in Azerbaijan
Infrastructure
- 19 January, 2026
- 16:06
Railways in Azerbaijan transported 16.8 million tonnes of freight last year, accounting for 6.9% of the total volume carried by transport companies, according to the State Statistics Committee.
Data cited by Report show this was a decline of 1.74 million tonnes, or 9.4%, compared with 2024.
Overall, freight transported by companies operating in Azerbaijan's transport sector reached 243.2 million tonnes in 2025.
Latest News
17:10
NATO deputy secretary general to visit BakuOther
17:06
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva visits social and cultural institutions in Addis AbabaForeign policy
17:05
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan sign memorandum on cooperation in financial sectorFinance
16:57
Azerbaijan sees almost 23% surge in diesel fuel outputEnergy
16:47
Several killed in blast in Afghan capital KabulOther countries
16:31
Putin invited to join Board of Peace for Gaza, Kremlin saysOther countries
16:29
President Ilham Aliyev honored with 2026 Zayed Award for Human FraternityForeign policy
16:11
Azerbaijan posts almost 5% increase in mobile communications revenuesICT
16:06