    • 19 January, 2026
    • 16:06
    About 17M tons of cargo transported by rail in 2025 in Azerbaijan

    Railways in Azerbaijan transported 16.8 million tonnes of freight last year, accounting for 6.9% of the total volume carried by transport companies, according to the State Statistics Committee.

    Data cited by Report show this was a decline of 1.74 million tonnes, or 9.4%, compared with 2024.

    Overall, freight transported by companies operating in Azerbaijan's transport sector reached 243.2 million tonnes in 2025.

    Azərbaycanda ötən il dəmir yolu ilə 17 milyon tona yaxın yük daşınıb
    В Азербайджане в 2025 году по железной дороге перевезено около 17 млн тонн грузов

