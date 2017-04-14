High Density Polyethylene Plant wiil be launched in December 2018

© Report.az

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ High Density Polyethylene Plant of the SOCAR Polymer project will launch in December 2018.

Report informs, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

According to him, another plant of the project - Polypropylene Plant will start production in March 2018.

The minister noted that good opportunities emerging to manufacture finished product. According to him, currently, 1.500 employees involved in the implementation of the project, 300 people will work after launching the plants.