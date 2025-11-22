Azerbaijan sees increase in cream and sour cream production

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan produced just over 8,534 tons of cream and sour cream, marking an increase of 3.1% year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan produced nearly 44,262 tons of cheese and cottage cheese, showing a 3.4% decline compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

As of November 1, Azerbaijan had 0.7 tons of cream and sour cream, and 47.2 tons of cheese and cottage cheese in stock. These figures are 7 times and 20.7% more, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

For 10 months, the value of Azerbaijan's total foodstuff production exceeded 4.191 billion manats (just over $2.46 billion), representing a 9.5% increase compared to the same period last year.