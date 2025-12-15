Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan sees 33-fold surge in copper concentrate production

    In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan produced 2,815 kilograms of gold and just over 3,505 kilograms of silver, marking a year-on-year increase of 9.7% and 14.4%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During the 11-month period, copper concentrate production in Azerbaijan exceeded 6,420 tons, 33 times higher than in the same period of 2024.

    As of December 1, 2025, the country has 155 kilograms of gold, 885.3 kilograms of silver, and just over 2,539 tons of copper concentrate in stock.

    Azərbaycanda mis konsentratının istehsalı 33 dəfə artıb
    В Азербайджане производство медного концентрата увеличилось в 33 раза

