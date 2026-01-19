Azerbaijan's non-oil, gas industrial production grows by 5.5%

Industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan produced goods worth 63.1 billion manats in 2025, a 1% decrease compared to 2024, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

According to the data, industrial production in the oil and gas sector decreased by 2%, while in the non-oil and gas sector, it increased by 5.5%.

Some 59.6% of industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 33.9% in manufacturing, 5.5% in the electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector, and 1% in the water supply, waste treatment, and recycling sector.

Commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 4.8%, while commercial gas production increased by 0.7%.

($1=1.7 manats)