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    Azerbaijan produces 3.6 tons of sturgeon caviar in 2025

    Industry
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 17:36
    Azerbaijan produces 3.6 tons of sturgeon caviar in 2025

    Azerbaijan produced 3.6 tons of sturgeon caviar in 2025, 2.8 times more than in 2024 and 36 times more than in 2020, Report informs, citing calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee.

    According to the data, caviar production increased by 2.3 tons compared to 2024 and by 3.7 tons compared to 2020.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan also produced 10,200 tons of fish products, including canned goods.

    This represented an increase of 52.2% compared to the previous year and a sixfold rise compared to 2020.

    State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan kürü istehsalını son 5 ildə 36 dəfə artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил производство икры за последние 5 лет в 36 раз
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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