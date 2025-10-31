Azeraluminium exports reach $92.2M in January–September

Azeraluminium LLC exported products worth $92.2 million in January–September 2025, according to the October issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The figure represents a decrease of $14.9 million, or 13.9%, compared to the same period last year.

During the nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports grew by 7.7% year-on-year, reaching $2.6 billion.

Azeraluminium is a leading company in Azerbaijan's non-ferrous metallurgy sector, producing aluminum oxide (bauxite and alunite), primary aluminum, and semi-finished products such as sheets, coated sheets, billets, ingots, and rolls.