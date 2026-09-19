Azerbaijan's national chess teams will play their next matches at the 46th World Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan's Samarkand today, Report informs.

The men's team will play against the Czech Republic, while the women's team will face England.

Earlier, the men's team won matches against Morocco (4:0), the Philippines (3:1), and Switzerland (3:1), while the women's team defeated Guatemala, Denmark (both 4:0), and Sweden (2.5:1.5).

The World Chess Olympiad is held under the Swiss system, consists of 11 rounds, and will conclude on September 27.