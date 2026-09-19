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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    World Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan's teams to play against Czech Republic, England

    Individual sports
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 09:58
    World Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan's teams to play against Czech Republic, England

    Azerbaijan's national chess teams will play their next matches at the 46th World Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan's Samarkand today, Report informs.

    The men's team will play against the Czech Republic, while the women's team will face England.

    Earlier, the men's team won matches against Morocco (4:0), the Philippines (3:1), and Switzerland (3:1), while the women's team defeated Guatemala, Denmark (both 4:0), and Sweden (2.5:1.5).

    The World Chess Olympiad is held under the Swiss system, consists of 11 rounds, and will conclude on September 27.

    Azerbaijan Chess Federation
    Ümumdünya Şahmat Olimpiadası: Azərbaycan milliləri Çexiya və İngiltərə ilə üz-üzə gələcək
    Всемирная шахматная олимпиада: Сборные Азербайджана сыграют с Чехией и Англией

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