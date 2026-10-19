Construction of 25 backbone communication lines completed in Karabakh

Construction of 25 backbone telecommunications lines has been completed in Azerbaijan"s Karabakh region since the beginning of the year, Aztelecom LLC spokesperson Alida Mustafayeva told journalists during an information tour.

According to Report's correspondent from Aghdara, she noted that work to develop telecommunications infrastructure in the Karabakh region is continuing under the First State Programme on the Great Return.

"Certain projects planned for this year have already been completed. In particular, construction of the 25 backbone lines scheduled for 2026 in the Karabakh region has been completed. The fibre-optic backbone network, spanning more than 1,000 kilometres in total, ensures the resilience and security of the region's communications infrastructure. Communications infrastructure has been established in a total of 11 cities and 54 villages and settlements in the territories liberated from occupation, and 12,267 new subscribers have been connected to the network, including 11,596 households and 671 businesses," Mustafayeva said.