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    Azerbaijan's nature-based tourism featured in international documentary

    Tourism
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 17:25
    Azerbaijan's nature-based tourism featured in international documentary

    Azerbaijan's bird diversity, natural areas located along migratory bird routes, and birdwatching opportunities have been showcased in two episodes of the international documentary series Global Flyways, produced by BirdLife International and Content With Purpose (CWP).

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, the episodes were produced in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) under the agency.

    Covering 35 filming locations across five continents, the series highlights migratory birds and conservation efforts aimed at protecting them. The episodes dedicated to Azerbaijan present the country's birdwatching opportunities and the role of nature-based tourism in environmental conservation.

    The documentaries feature Beshbarmag Mountain, where the Caspian Sea and surrounding mountains create a natural corridor for migratory birds, as well as Shirvan National Park, Gizilaghaj National Park, and other key locations. Through these sites, the films showcase Azerbaijan's rich bird diversity, ranging from birds of prey and shorebirds to species inhabiting wetlands and high-altitude mountain areas.

    In his interview for the project, Rashad Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, spoke about Azerbaijan's tourism development strategy and the importance of nature-based tourism.

    BirdLife International is a global conservation network uniting 125 organizations in 120 countries. UK-based Content With Purpose specializes in documentary production and digital campaigns.

    The Global Flyways series contributes to promoting Azerbaijan's natural heritage to international audiences and enhancing the country's profile as a destination for birdwatching and nature-based tourism.

    Azerbaijan's nature-based tourism featured in international documentary
    Azerbaijan's nature-based tourism featured in international documentary
    Azerbaijan's nature-based tourism featured in international documentary
    Azerbaijan's nature-based tourism featured in international documentary
    Azerbaijan's nature-based tourism featured in international documentary
    Azerbaijan's nature-based tourism featured in international documentary

    Tourism sector State Tourism Agency Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) documentary film
    Photo
    Video
    Azərbaycanın təbiət əsaslı turizmi beynəlxalq sənədli filmdə işıqlandırılıb
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