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    Since its inception, SOFAZ received over $217B in revenue

    Finance
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 17:29
    Since its inception, SOFAZ received over $217B in revenue

    The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) received a total of $217.3 billion in revenues from the time of its creation through the end of 2025, Report informs referring to the fund.

    According to the fund, $198.4 billion of this amount came from oil and gas agreements, while $18.9 billion was generated from investment activities.

    The average return on the fund's investments during this period stood at 2.8%, while in 2025 it reached 6.2%.

    In 2025, SOFAZ's revenues totaled $10.1 billion. Of this amount, $6 billion came from oil and gas agreements, and $4.1 billion was derived from investment activities.

    Over the entire period, SOFAZ's expenditures amounted to $153.5 billion. Of this total, $141.1 billion was transferred to the state budget, $11.9 billion was directed to project financing, and $0.5 billion accounted for operational expenses.

    In 2025, SOFAZ's expenditures reached $8.6 billion. Specifically, the fund transferred $8.5 billion to the state budget, allocated $62.1 million for projects, and spent $23.9 million on operational expenses.

    SOFAZ Oil revenues
    ARDNF ümumilikdə 217 milyard dollardan çox gəlir əldə edib
    ГНФАР с момента создания получил более $217 млрд доходов
    44 - Tezliklə
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