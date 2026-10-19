Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Central banks of Azerbaijan, Slovakia agree to strengthen institutional co-op

    Finance
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 17:20
    Central banks of Azerbaijan, Slovakia agree to strengthen institutional co-op

    Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov has met with Chairman of the National Bank of Slovakia Peter Kažimír on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Report informs referring to the CBA.

    During the meeting, global and regional macroeconomic conditions, development trends in the financial sector, and the current status of cooperation between the two institutions were discussed.

    Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to strengthen institutional and legal frameworks for cooperation between the institutions, expand mutual ties, and promote the exchange of advanced experience and knowledge in central banking.

    The Memorandum provides for the development of cooperation in monetary policy, payment systems, financial technologies, as well as the regulation and supervision of banking, insurance, and capital markets.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Azerbaijan-Slovakia relations Financial sector
    Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankı Slovakiya Milli Bankı ilə Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalayıb
    Центробанки Азербайджана и Словакии договорились укреплять институциональное сотрудничество
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    18:48
    Photo
    NATO, Azerbaijan expand military cooperation
    Military
    18:32
    Azerbaijan-Georgia trade rises 14.2% in January-September
    Business
    18:16
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva arrives in Turkmenistan
    Foreign policy
    18:16
    Photo
    Azerbaijan clears over 308,000 hectares of mines, unexploded ordnance
    Domestic policy
    18:12
    Photo
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with outgoing Japanese ambassador
    Foreign policy
    18:08
    Photo
    Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits Ata-Beyit memorial in Bishkek
    Foreign policy
    18:04
    SOFAZ increases deposit in Japanese bank sevenfold
    Finance
    18:01
    Photo
    Azerbaijan finishes karate world championship in top 10
    Individual sports
    17:58
    SOFAZ's net profit increased 3.4-fold in 2025
    Finance
    All News Feed