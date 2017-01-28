Usain Bolt stripped of his gold medal

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Usain Bolt lost his claim to the title of ‘triple-triple’ Olympic champion when a Jamaican 4 x 100 metres team-mate retrospectively tested positive for a banned substance and caused the 2008 Beijing gold medal winners to be stripped of their title.

Report informs referring to Reuters.

"It's rough that I have to give back one of my medals and I already gave it back because it was of course required by the IOC", the sportsman told.