 Top
    Close photo mode

    Usain Bolt stripped of his gold medal

    International Olympic Committee required this

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Usain Bolt lost his claim to the title of ‘triple-triple’ Olympic champion when a Jamaican 4 x 100 metres team-mate retrospectively tested positive for a banned substance and caused the 2008 Beijing gold medal winners to be stripped of their title.

    Report informs referring to Reuters.

    "It's rough that I have to give back one of my medals and I already gave it back because it was of course required by the IOC", the sportsman told. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi