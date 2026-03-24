Brazilian FM thanks Azerbaijan for helping evacuate citizens from Iran

Brazil"s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira held a phone call with Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan"s Foreign Ministry said.

According to Report, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation, engagement on multilateral platforms and the security situation in the Middle East, according to the ministry.

The ministers reviewed prospects for expanding cooperation within the Azerbaijan-Brazil Working Group on Trade and Investment. They also discussed cooperation on the climate agenda, as well as coordination within COP29 and COP30.

Vieira and Bayramov expressed serious concern over the ongoing war in the Middle East and stressed the importance of preventing further escalation. They underscored the need to resolve conflicts based on the norms and principles of international law through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Brazilian side expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan over the drone attack on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Vieira also expressed deep appreciation to Azerbaijan for its support in evacuating Brazilian citizens and diplomats from Iran amid the current security situation.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.