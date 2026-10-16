Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan aims to boost agricultural productivity and farmers' incomes

    AIC
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 11:30
    Azerbaijan aims to boost agricultural productivity and farmers' incomes

    Azerbaijan's goal in the agricultural sector is to increase productivity and farmers' incomes while improving living standards in rural areas, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said at the World Food Day 2026 event in Baku.

    According to Report, the minister said the success of agricultural transformation depends not only on the application of new technologies, but also on improving farmers' knowledge and skills, expanding their access to modern solutions, and ensuring that small farms benefit from innovation.

    "Expanding international cooperation also plays an important role in achieving the goals of the State Program. Deepening cooperation with international organizations and countries with advanced agricultural practices, exchanging modern technologies and knowledge, and conducting joint research are among our key priorities," Mammadov said.

    The minister also congratulated the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on its 81st anniversary.

    "Cooperation between Azerbaijan and FAO in ensuring food and nutrition security continues successfully. Joint projects implemented with the organization, as well as measures and initiatives carried out within the framework of COP29, contribute to the sustainable development of the agricultural sector, mitigating the effects of climate change and ensuring global food security," he added.

    Majnun Mammadov Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
    Nazir: "Aqrar sektorda hədəf kəndlərdə həyat səviyyəsinin yüksəldilməsidir"
    Меджнун Мамедов: Развитие аграрного сектора зависит от знаний и инноваций
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    15:23
    Latvia congratulates Azerbaijan on anniversary of restoration of its independence
    Foreign policy
    15:00
    Egypt says ready to give Saudi Arabia necessary support amid Houthi conflict
    Other countries
    14:38
    Video
    National Library of Belarus building illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
    Foreign policy
    14:19
    Iran has not attacked any country over past two centuries, Pezeshkian says
    Region
    13:58
    Dutch Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
    Foreign policy
    13:55
    Iran says it has taken measures against 'Mother of All Bombs'
    Region
    13:03
    Iranian parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense minister
    Region
    12:47
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 19
    Ecology
    12:18
    OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed