Azerbaijan aims to boost agricultural productivity and farmers' incomes

Azerbaijan's goal in the agricultural sector is to increase productivity and farmers' incomes while improving living standards in rural areas, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said at the World Food Day 2026 event in Baku.

According to Report, the minister said the success of agricultural transformation depends not only on the application of new technologies, but also on improving farmers' knowledge and skills, expanding their access to modern solutions, and ensuring that small farms benefit from innovation.

"Expanding international cooperation also plays an important role in achieving the goals of the State Program. Deepening cooperation with international organizations and countries with advanced agricultural practices, exchanging modern technologies and knowledge, and conducting joint research are among our key priorities," Mammadov said.

The minister also congratulated the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on its 81st anniversary.

"Cooperation between Azerbaijan and FAO in ensuring food and nutrition security continues successfully. Joint projects implemented with the organization, as well as measures and initiatives carried out within the framework of COP29, contribute to the sustainable development of the agricultural sector, mitigating the effects of climate change and ensuring global food security," he added.