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An exhibition-concert program titled "Oil and Icon" has been held in Washington to mark the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence.

According to Report, citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States, the event was held at the headquarters of the Organization of American States (OAS) and was jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

US government officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and figures from the fields of culture and art attended the event.

Opening the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Observer to the OAS Khazar Ibrahim emphasized the special historical significance of the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence.

The ambassador recalled that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, established in 1918, was the first democratic republic in the Muslim world, noting that modern Azerbaijan is its political and spiritual successor and continues to preserve its rich legacy and fundamental values.

Referring to Azerbaijan's rich oil heritage, the diplomat said he would soon visit Oil City, Pennsylvania.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation with the city, which has sister-city ties with Azerbaijan, in raising awareness among the American public that the historical roots of the oil industry can be traced to Azerbaijan.

Ibrahim said the principal value of Azerbaijan's oil heritage lies not only in its abundant natural resources, but also in the way those resources have been directed toward the country's development, particularly education and the formation of human capital.

In this context, he noted that during the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic period, talented young people were sent to leading European universities using oil revenues.

The ambassador said this tradition was continued during the Soviet period by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, whose initiative and support enabled Azerbaijani young people to study at prestigious higher education institutions.

The diplomat also said relations between Azerbaijan and the United States had been elevated to the level of strategic partnership, adding that cooperation in education and culture contributes to further strengthening bilateral ties.

Panama's Ambassador to the OAS Ana Irene Delgado spoke about the importance of cultural diplomacy, noting that art and music play an important role in strengthening mutual understanding between peoples.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Amina Malikova said carpet weaving is an integral part of the Azerbaijani people's national and cultural identity.

She noted that carpets are not merely decorative artworks, but a form of heritage that preserves the worldview and spiritual values shaped by the people over centuries.

According to Malikova, the exhibition featured around 20 works by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Irina Eldarova.

The display included new compositions continuing a project presented at the 2024 Venice Biennale, as well as a relief carpet portrait of Marilyn Monroe created at the National Carpet Museum.

Two patchwork panels made from men's neckties were also exhibited, one dedicated to Sattar Bahlulzade's "Beauty of the Caspian" and the other to Marilyn Monroe.

Paul Taylor, research anthropologist at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of Natural History, spoke about the relationship between Azerbaijan's oil industry and the preservation of cultural heritage.

He highlighted the importance of archaeological research conducted during the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the South Caucasus gas pipeline.

Taylor said numerous archaeological finds were uncovered during surveys carried out in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye before the projects were implemented, while measures were also taken to protect historical and cultural monuments.

The event also featured presentations of Malikova's book "Happiness in Carpets: 10 Reasons Why a Carpet Can Make You Happy," the Smithsonian Institution publication "Past and Future Heritage in the Pipelines Corridor: Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey," and the project "Art Therapy: Safeguarding Culture and Health," curated by Lala Sardarly.

Following the official part of the event, a concert was performed by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, pianist Nargiz Aliyarova.

The program featured works by Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Faig Sujaddinov and Frédéric Chopin, as well as a piano arrangement of the Azerbaijani folk song "Sari Gelin."