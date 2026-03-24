Media: Israel, US strike gas infrastructure in Iran

Israeli and US forces carried out strikes on gas infrastructure facilities in southwestern and central Iran, Report informs via Iran's Fars news agency.

According to the information, the targets included a gas distribution station building in Isfahan and a pipeline supplying a power plant in the border city of Khorramshahr, near Iraq.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The agency said the strikes caused material damage to gas infrastructure facilities and nearby residential buildings.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on Feb. 28, carrying out airstrikes on several cities. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory and attacked US military bases in Persian Gulf countries. Several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace amid the escalation. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in strikes the same day.

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington had held "very good" talks with Tehran on a "full settlement" of the Middle East conflict. Iran, for its part, says it has had no direct contacts with the United States.