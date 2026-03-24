Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Media: Israel, US strike gas infrastructure in Iran

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 09:08
    Media: Israel, US strike gas infrastructure in Iran

    Israeli and US forces carried out strikes on gas infrastructure facilities in southwestern and central Iran, Report informs via Iran's Fars news agency.

    According to the information, the targets included a gas distribution station building in Isfahan and a pipeline supplying a power plant in the border city of Khorramshahr, near Iraq.

    There were no immediate reports of casualties. The agency said the strikes caused material damage to gas infrastructure facilities and nearby residential buildings.

    The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on Feb. 28, carrying out airstrikes on several cities. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory and attacked US military bases in Persian Gulf countries. Several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace amid the escalation. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in strikes the same day.

    US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington had held "very good" talks with Tehran on a "full settlement" of the Middle East conflict. Iran, for its part, says it has had no direct contacts with the United States.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East energy infrastructure
    KİV: İsrail və ABŞ İranda qaz boru kəmərinə zərbə endirib
    СМИ: Израиль и США ударили по газопроводу и распределительной станции в Иране

    Latest News

    10:00

    Brent crude rises to $103.78

    Energy
    09:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan makes debut at Luxembourg's largest festival

    Cultural policy
    09:39

    South Korea may curb naphtha exports amid supply shortages

    Energy
    09:32

    Azerbaijani diplomat addresses UN session on migration

    Foreign policy
    09:28

    Media: US-Iran talks held without Israel's participation

    Other countries
    09:25

    Death toll from Colombian Air Force plane crash rises to 66

    Other countries
    09:21
    Photo

    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters

    Cultural policy
    09:11

    Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude falls nearly 6%

    Energy
    09:08

    Media: Israel, US strike gas infrastructure in Iran

    Other countries
    All News Feed