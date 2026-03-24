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    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters

    Cultural policy
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 09:21
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters

    An exhibition featuring works by young Azerbaijani artists has opened at the United Nations headquarters in New York, according to Report's US bureau.

    Titled "Art for Cultural Diplomacy: Azerbaijan as a Crossroads of East and West," the exhibition showcases pieces by emerging Azerbaijani artists.

    The event was organized on the occasion of the International Day of Novruz.

    The opening ceremony was attended by ambassadors and diplomats from UN member states, UN officials, Azerbaijani students studying in the United States, members of the Azerbaijani community, and representatives of the local public.

    Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Tofig Musayev, highlighted the significance of Novruz for the Azerbaijani people and their cultural heritage. He thanked the young artists for reflecting Azerbaijan's culture, art, and traditions in their work and wished them continued success.

    At the end of the ceremony, certificates were presented to Azerbaijani artists Mehriban Alyshova, Intigam Aghayev, Jamila Hajiyeva, Renat Sharifli, Mahmud Mustafayev, Nargiz Ahmadova, Asma Gushad, Gular Mammadova, and Sakina Jafarli.

    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters
    Exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists opens at UN headquarters

    United Nations Exhibition of Azerbaijani artists Novruz holiday Tofig Musayev
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