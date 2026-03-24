Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss security in Caspian region

    Foreign policy
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 08:59
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss security in Caspian region

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by Report.

    The sides discussed the regional situation and exchanged views on possible efforts to end military escalation.

    They also stressed the importance of ensuring security in the Caspian Sea region.

    Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan's expectation that Iran will complete its investigation into drone attacks launched from Iranian territory targeting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    The ministers also discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Abbas Araghchi Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport Security in Caspian region Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ceyhun Bayramov iranlı həmkarı ilə Xəzər dənizi bölgəsində təhlükəsizliyi müzakirə edib
    Глава МИД Азербайджана обсудил с иранским коллегой безопасность в Каспийском регионе

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