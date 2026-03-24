Azerbaijan, Iran discuss security in Caspian region
Foreign policy
- 24 March, 2026
- 08:59
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by Report.
The sides discussed the regional situation and exchanged views on possible efforts to end military escalation.
They also stressed the importance of ensuring security in the Caspian Sea region.
Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan's expectation that Iran will complete its investigation into drone attacks launched from Iranian territory targeting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
The ministers also discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.
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