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    Ukrainian athlete hails organization of Khankandi Ultramarathon

    Individual sports
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 13:23
    Ukrainian athlete hails organization of Khankandi Ultramarathon

    "We experienced warmth and kindness in Azerbaijan over the four days," Ukrainian athlete Olena Shevchenko, winner of the women's competition at the III International Khankandi Ultramarathon, said in an interview with Report's correspondent in Khankandi.

    Shevchenko thanked the organizers for staging the event.

    "They organized a wonderful marathon. I am happy that I was the first woman to reach the finish line.

    "The race left me with very positive feelings. I thank the Azerbaijani people for their warmth and kindness," she said.

    International Khankandi Ultramarathon Karabakh
    Ukraynalı atlet: "Beynəlxalq Xankəndi Ultramarafonu əla təşkil olunub"
    Победительница Ханкендинского ультрамарафона поблагодарила Азербайджан
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