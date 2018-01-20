Shahriyar Mammadyarov:To be among leaders is very interesting

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The first 6 games were not easy, but we still have 7 games ahead”.

Report informs, sole chess festival leader in the Tata Steel Chess in the Dutch Wijk aan Zee, Azerbaijani chess player Shahriyar Mammadyarov. In the 6th round he defeated the Indian Adhiban Bashkaran with black figures. Mammadyarov said that he will continue to work in this order in regular meetings. He appreciated his leadership after 6 rounds: “Being among leaders is very interesting. I expect that the upcoming meetings will also be interesting. I will do my best”.

Notably, in today's 7th tour Shahriyar Mammadyarov will face Chinese Wei Yi with white figures. Currently, Mammadyarov has 4.5 points.