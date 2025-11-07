Riyadh to host opening ceremony of Islamic Solidarity Games today
Individual sports
- 07 November, 2025
- 10:08
The opening ceremony of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games will take place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
According to Report, the event in Al Janadriyah, in the vicinity of the Saudi capital, will begin at 21:00 Baku time (GMT+4).
More than 3,000 athletes from 57 countries are ready compete for medals in 23 disciplines.
Azerbaijan is represented by 174 athletes across 20 sports.
The closing ceremony of the games will be held on November 21.
