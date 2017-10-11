Olympic wrestler was shot in leg in Istanbul

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish national wrestling team member Cenk Ildem was attacked in traffic late at night in Istanbul due to road debate.

Report informs citing the Ihlas, 31 year-old athlete was shot in the leg and rushed to hospital. Currently his health condition is good.

Notably, Cenk Ildem (98kg) won a bronze medal in the Rio Olympics 2016. He took the third place in Baku in 2010 and 3 years later in the European Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia.

He became a bronze medal winner at 2014 European Championships in Vantaa, Finland, then took third place two times in the World Championships so far.