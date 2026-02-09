Provocation by Armenian figure skaters at Winter Olympic Games prevented

Officials at the XXV Winter Olympic Games have intervened following concerns over the music selection planned by an Armenian figure skating pair.

According to Report News Agency, the International Skating Union (ISU) revised the official listing of the music to be used by skaters Nikita Rakhmanin and Karina Akopova. The pair will no longer perform to music previously listed under the title "Artsakh." Their program now includes "Latika's Theme," "Ringa Ringa," and "Jai Ho."

Earlier, the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan lodged a protest over the Armenian pair's intention to use music titled "Artsakh" in their competition program, describing it as a political and separatist provocation.

The XXV Winter Olympic Games are due to conclude on February 22.