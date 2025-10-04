Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Next medalists of III CIS Games determined in Azerbaijan

    Individual sports
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 15:17
    Next medalists of III CIS Games determined in Azerbaijan

    The latest medalists at the 3rd CIS Games have been determined in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The winner of the men's 10m air rifle event has been determined.

    Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Kim won gold, Belarus's Arseniy Livantsov won silver, and Kazakhstan's Nikita Shakhtorin won bronze.

    3rd CIS Games Ganja Belarus
