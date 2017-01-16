Media accreditation starts for IV Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Media accreditation started for IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Report informs citing the Operations Committee of the Games.

Media representatives may enter relevant section of baku2017.com website and get detailed information about the registration process, as well as apply for accreditation (https://www.baku2017.com/az/media/yerli-mtbuatin-akkreditasiya-prosesi). The section includes information on requirements for accreditation of media representatives, as well as conditions created and services to be provided.

The accreditation envisages print media, photographers as well as TV and radio companies, which don't have official right to broadcast. Applications will be received until April 1 and not considered after March 31.

Notably, IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22.