Khankandi Ultramarathon winner plans to return next year
Individual sports
- 11 October, 2026
- 12:36
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Georgian athlete Daviti Kharazishvili, winner of the III International Khankandi Ultramarathon, said he plans to take part in the race again next year.
He made the remarks to Report's correspondent in Khankandi.
Kharazishvili thanked Azerbaijan for the high level of organization of the competition.
"I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani people. Wherever we passed, we were welcomed with great enthusiasm and applause. As for the organization, it was excellent and flawless," he said.
He added that the distance had been long and that he experienced some difficulty at the beginning, but managed to complete it over the four days.
Beynəlxalq Xankəndi Ultramarafonunun qalibi: "Gələn il də yarışa qatılacağam"
Победитель Ханкендинского ультрамарафона планирует вновь принять участие в соревнованиях в следующем году
Latest News
19:28
Türkiye conducts 7,818 operations against drugs, illegal betting and crime groupsRegion
18:16
109 migrants killed, 116 missing after boat sinks off DjiboutiOther countries
18:05
Pope Leo XIV warns Russia-Ukraine conflict is hurting poorest countriesOther countries
17:43
Photo
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Azerbaijan for official visitForeign policy
17:24
Photo
Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in AnkaraCultural policy
17:07
Pakistan says 12 militants killed while attempting to cross from AfghanistanOther countries
16:43
Photo
Azerbaijan's Jamila Muradli wins European U17 boxing title in BudvaIndividual sports
16:25
67-year-old runner plans to improve result at next Khankandi UltramarathonIndividual sports
16:06