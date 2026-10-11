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    Khankandi Ultramarathon winner plans to return next year

    Individual sports
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 12:36
    Khankandi Ultramarathon winner plans to return next year

    Georgian athlete Daviti Kharazishvili, winner of the III International Khankandi Ultramarathon, said he plans to take part in the race again next year.

    He made the remarks to Report's correspondent in Khankandi.

    Kharazishvili thanked Azerbaijan for the high level of organization of the competition.

    "I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani people. Wherever we passed, we were welcomed with great enthusiasm and applause. As for the organization, it was excellent and flawless," he said.

    He added that the distance had been long and that he experienced some difficulty at the beginning, but managed to complete it over the four days.

    International Khankandi Ultramarathon Karabakh
    Beynəlxalq Xankəndi Ultramarafonunun qalibi: "Gələn il də yarışa qatılacağam"
    Победитель Ханкендинского ультрамарафона планирует вновь принять участие в соревнованиях в следующем году
    44 - Tezliklə
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