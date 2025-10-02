Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Kazakh swimmer: Azerbaijanis are very friendly to foreign athletes

    Individual sports
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 16:47
    Kazakh swimmer: Azerbaijanis are very friendly to foreign athletes

    Kazakhstani athlete Taisia Korotkova, who won silver in the 400-meter individual medley at the 3rd CIS Games, has shared her impressions of the competition and her visit to Azerbaijan.

    She told Report that she was pleased with her result but intends to compete for gold in the future.

    "I didn't manage to take first place this time, but I will definitely achieve that goal next time. I love learning and working on myself. I won nine medals in total, and I'm very happy about it," she said.

    According to the athlete, preparing for the Games took three months: "In Baku, I met Azerbaijani swimmers and learned new skills from them. The Azerbaijani people are very friendly to foreign athletes."

    The swimming competitions at the 3rd CIS Games, which began on September 28, concluded today.

    3rd CIS Games Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
    Qazaxıstan üzgüçüsü: "Azərbaycan xalqı əcnəbi idmançılara qarşı çox mehribandır"
    Казахстанская пловчиха: Азербайджанцы очень дружелюбны к иностранным спортсменам

    Latest News

    17:09

    Sahiba Gafarova highlights Azerbaijan's role in amplifying developing nations' voices at COP29

    Foreign policy
    17:03

    Protesters storm Tesla dealership in Paris with flares

    Other countries
    16:47

    Kazakh swimmer: Azerbaijanis are very friendly to foreign athletes

    Individual sports
    16:44

    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Guinea

    Foreign policy
    16:39

    KazMunayGas, TPAO mull co-op in oil & gas production

    Energy
    16:39

    Armenian parliament to consider update on 44-day war at closed hearings

    Region
    16:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations

    Foreign policy
    16:35

    Netherlands to lead European drone wall project

    Other countries
    16:34

    Russia, Ukraine conduct another prisoner exchange

    Other countries
    All News Feed