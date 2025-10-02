Kazakh swimmer: Azerbaijanis are very friendly to foreign athletes

Kazakhstani athlete Taisia Korotkova, who won silver in the 400-meter individual medley at the 3rd CIS Games, has shared her impressions of the competition and her visit to Azerbaijan.

She told Report that she was pleased with her result but intends to compete for gold in the future.

"I didn't manage to take first place this time, but I will definitely achieve that goal next time. I love learning and working on myself. I won nine medals in total, and I'm very happy about it," she said.

According to the athlete, preparing for the Games took three months: "In Baku, I met Azerbaijani swimmers and learned new skills from them. The Azerbaijani people are very friendly to foreign athletes."

The swimming competitions at the 3rd CIS Games, which began on September 28, concluded today.