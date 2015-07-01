Gold medals of Turkish athlete annulled

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) annulled the results of the Turkish athlete Nevin Yanit due to doping.
Report informs, the athlete has been suspended from competition for a period of 3 years and also was deprived of the European champion in 2012.
In addition, IAAF annulled N.Yanit's gold medal won in 60-meter running at the European tournament held in Gothenburg, Germany.
Along with gold medals, the athlete's results gained in London in 2012 were also annulled.
Rövşən ƏhlimanoğluNews Author
Share in Facebook