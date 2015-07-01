Gold medals of Turkish athlete annulled

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) annulled the results of the Turkish athlete Nevin Yanit due to doping.

Report informs, the athlete has been suspended from competition for a period of 3 years and also was deprived of the European champion in 2012.

In addition, IAAF annulled N.Yanit's gold medal won in 60-meter running at the European tournament held in Gothenburg, Germany.

Along with gold medals, the athlete's results gained in London in 2012 were also annulled.