FIDE President took part in closing ceremony of international chess tournament Nakhchivan Open-2015

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the International Chess Association (FIDE) Kirsan Ilyumzhinov visited Nakhchivan.

Report informs, Russian guest met with the chairman of the Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov, the Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov and Vice-President of the Chess Federation of Azerbaijan (FSHA) Mahir Mammadov.

Kirsan Ilyumzhinov visited the monument of Heydar Aliyev and the eponymous museum.Then the president of FIDE, together with V.Talybov, A.Ragimov took part in the closing ceremony of the international chess tournament "Nakhchivan Open-2015". Guest congratulated the winner of the tournament Eltaj Safarli, as well as the first international grandmaster and international judge in the history of Nakhchivan. Vasif Talibov played chess with FIDE President.

Report shows photos that shared the FIDE President on his page on Twitter.