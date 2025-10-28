Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Individual sports
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 12:08
    The First European Games, held in Baku in 2015, marked a historic moment for the European Olympic movement, President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC), Spyros Capralos, said in his address to participants of the Artificial Intelligence and Innovation in Sports contest presentation, Report informs.

    According to him, the Games were a bold and ambitious project made possible thanks to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and the people of Azerbaijan.

    "I still vividly remember the energy, pride, and passion that filled every arena and street. More than 5,000 athletes from across Europe came together not only to compete but also to build friendships and create lifelong memories. It was a turning point that showed the world what Europe can achieve when united by a common goal," Capralos emphasized.

    The contest Artificial Intelligence and Innovation in Sports is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Baku 2015 European Games.

    Baku 2015 European Games Spyros Capralos Artificial Intelligence and Innovation in Sports contest
    Spiros Kapralos: "Bakı-2015 Avropa Olimpiya Hərəkatı üçün tarixi bir an idi"
    Капралос: Первые Евроигры стали историческим моментом для олимпийского движения Европы

