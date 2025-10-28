EOC president hails Baku 2015 as milestone for European sport

The First European Games, held in Baku in 2015, marked a historic moment for the European Olympic movement, President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC), Spyros Capralos, said in his address to participants of the Artificial Intelligence and Innovation in Sports contest presentation, Report informs.

According to him, the Games were a bold and ambitious project made possible thanks to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and the people of Azerbaijan.

"I still vividly remember the energy, pride, and passion that filled every arena and street. More than 5,000 athletes from across Europe came together not only to compete but also to build friendships and create lifelong memories. It was a turning point that showed the world what Europe can achieve when united by a common goal," Capralos emphasized.

The contest Artificial Intelligence and Innovation in Sports is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Baku 2015 European Games.