Competitions in 4 sports to be held within III CIS Games in Azerbaijan today

    Individual sports
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 08:33
    Competitions in four sports will be held today as part of the III CIS Games in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The teams of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will face off in the chovgan gold medal final in Shaki.

    Rhythmic gymnastics competitions will also continue in Shaki.

    The fencing tournament winners will be determined at the Ganja Sports Palace.

    The Greco-Roman wrestling medalists will be announced at the Ganja Olympic Sports Complex.

    The III CIS Games will conclude on October 8.

    II MDB Oyunları: Bu gün 4 idman növü üzrə yarışlar keçiriləcək
    Сегодня на III Игр СНГ пройдут соревнования по 4 видам спорта

