World Chess Cup kicks off in Baku

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, World Chess Cup starts for the first time in Baku.

128 chess players from 45 countries will participate in prestigious race. 6 of them will represent Azerbaijan.

Rauf Mammadov and Eltaj Safarli, Vasif Durarbayli and Teimour Radjabov won the right to participate as a candidate for the local organizing committee.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov on the basis of FIDE (World Chess Federation) average elo for last year and Gadir Huseynov as a candidate for president of the FIDE, will act in World Chess Cup.

Azerbaijan will be represented by two referees in the tournament. Faig Hasanov will act as chief referee. Lutfiyar Rustamov will monitor games.

4 Players will represent Armenia. Now, Levon Aronyan, Gabriel Sargsyan, Hrant Melkumyan and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan arrived in Baku.