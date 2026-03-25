Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    IDF gets permission to summon up to 400,000 reservists amid Iran, Hezbollah wars

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 18:44
    IDF gets permission to summon up to 400,000 reservists amid Iran, Hezbollah wars

    The government of Israel has approved the call-up of up to 400,000 reservists, amid the ongoing conflicts with Iran and Hezbollah, Report informs via The Times of Israel/

    The military says that this does not constitute the actual number of reservists that the IDF will be calling up, but rather a "ceiling that allows flexibility… according to operational needs."

    "The framework is intended to address challenges across the various arenas, particularly within the framework of Operation Roaring Lion," the IDF says, referring to the current war with Iran.

    Authorizing the IDF to draft reservists with emergency call-up orders has been brought for government approval every few months since the beginning of the war with Hamas in October 2023.

    In non-emergency times, the IDF can only call up reservists a long time in advance rather than at short notice, and cannot call them up for an extended period.

    Israel Israel Defense Forces (IDF)
    İsraildə ehtiyatda olan 400 minədək hərbçi orduya çağırılacaq
    Власти Израиля разрешили ЦАХАЛ призвать до 400 тыс. резервистов

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