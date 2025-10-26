Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Individual sports
    • 26 October, 2025
    • 13:26
    Azerbaijani youth boxers claim 8 medals at U-15 European Championship in Montenegro

    Azerbaijan's under-15 boxing team has returned from Budva, Montenegro, with an impressive haul of eight medals, including two historic gold victories, at the European Championship that concluded this weekend, Report informs.

    Competing against 369 athletes from 32 nations, the Azerbaijani squad secured 2 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals, finishing 6th overall in the team standings.

    Khumar Jafarli (75 kg) made history by becoming the first Azerbaijani female boxer to win a U-15 European title. The young champion dominated Türkiye's Yağmur Eryurt in the final, winning unanimously 5:0 with identical 30:27 scores across all five judges" cards

    Mehran Rasulov (80 kg) delivered Azerbaijan's second gold, overpowering Ukraine's Serhiy Kotovskyi 5:0 (30:27, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27). The triumph marks Rasulov's third European medal, having previously earned two bronzes. Silver medalists included: Nasrin Abdullazade (40 kg), Nurlan Museyibli (66 kg), Yusif Agakishiyev (75 kg). Bronze medals were won by Onur Gurbanov (42 kg), Eljan Musazade (50 kg) and Erdem Tekin (90 kg).

    boxing sports
    Photo
    Photo
