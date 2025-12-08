Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    BP conducted import operations worth $170M over 9 months in Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 10:48
    BP conducted import operations worth $170M over 9 months in Azerbaijan

    BP-Azerbaijan carried out 6,250 import operations worth $170 million in January-September 2025.

    As Report informs, this was stated by BP's vice president for the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli at the Customs-Business 2025: Dialogue and Trust forum held in Baku.

    According to him, this indicator amounted to $130 million in the same period last year.

    "That is, over the years, activities have expanded significantly, new projects have emerged, and the import-export operations has not slowed down in any way," he noted.

    BP Azerbaijan Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli
    BP-nin idxal əməliyyatlarının ümumi dəyəri artıb
    BP в Азербайджане за 9 месяцев осуществила импортных операций на $170 млн

    Latest News

    10:48

    BP conducted import operations worth $170M over 9 months in Azerbaijan

    Business
    10:47

    Azerbaijani construction delegation may visit Dagestan in January 2026

    Business
    10:40

    Gold prices fall ahead of US Fed decision

    Finance
    10:37

    PA official: Reliable partners will be able to pay customs duty in installments

    Business
    10:30
    Photo

    Moderate geomagnetic storm expected in coming days

    Education and science
    10:25

    Presidential aide: Azerbaijan's customs system has undergone major transformation

    Business
    10:16

    Araghchi: Iran's right to enrich uranium core sticking point in talks with US

    Region
    10:01
    Photo

    Customs–Business Forum 2025 opens in Baku

    Business
    09:59

    Azerbaijan's emergency services rescue tourist stranded in snowbound Khinalig area

    Incident
    All News Feed