BP conducted import operations worth $170M over 9 months in Azerbaijan

BP-Azerbaijan carried out 6,250 import operations worth $170 million in January-September 2025.

As Report informs, this was stated by BP's vice president for the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli at the Customs-Business 2025: Dialogue and Trust forum held in Baku.

According to him, this indicator amounted to $130 million in the same period last year.

"That is, over the years, activities have expanded significantly, new projects have emerged, and the import-export operations has not slowed down in any way," he noted.