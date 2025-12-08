BP conducted import operations worth $170M over 9 months in Azerbaijan
Business
- 08 December, 2025
- 10:48
BP-Azerbaijan carried out 6,250 import operations worth $170 million in January-September 2025.
As Report informs, this was stated by BP's vice president for the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli at the Customs-Business 2025: Dialogue and Trust forum held in Baku.
According to him, this indicator amounted to $130 million in the same period last year.
"That is, over the years, activities have expanded significantly, new projects have emerged, and the import-export operations has not slowed down in any way," he noted.
