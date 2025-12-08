Azerbaijani construction delegation may visit Dagestan in January 2026

An Azerbaijani delegation representing the country's construction sector may visit Dagestan in January 2026 to view the production capabilities of local manufacturers, Ruslan Abaskuliev, Adviser to the Head of Dagestan and Director of the Export Support Center, said during a meeting with the leadership of the Azerbaijani Construction Association, Report informs via Russian media.

The meeting was also attended by Dagestan's representative in Baku, Aliyar Abdullayev.

The talks focused on establishing direct cooperation between construction material producers in Dagestan and construction companies in Azerbaijan.

"Dagestan is actively developing its construction materials industry, and we want to showcase our potential to our Azerbaijani partners so that they may use products manufactured in the republic in construction projects in Azerbaijan," Abdullayev said.

During the meeting, Abaskuliev proposed organizing a visit of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs from the construction sector to Dagestan in January 2026 to explore local production facilities. "The purpose of the visit is to present the capabilities of Dagestani enterprises for the future export of their products, which can be used in both public and private construction projects in Azerbaijan," he noted.

Following the discussions, both sides reached concrete agreements. The Construction Associations of Azerbaijan and Dagestan expressed readiness to sign an interagency memorandum on cooperation.