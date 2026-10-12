Azerbaijani wrestlers win three silver medals at World Veterans Championships
Individual sports
- 12 October, 2026
- 16:31
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Azerbaijani wrestlers have won three silver medals at the World Veterans Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation's press service told Report.
Greco-Roman wrestlers Fikrat Bagirov (70 kg) and Elgiz Mammadov (100 kg), as well as freestyle wrestler Elchin Hasanov (70 kg), finished second.
The World Championships were held from October 6 to 11.
Azərbaycan güləşçiləri veteranlar arasında dünya çempionatında 3 gümüş medal qazanıblar
Азербайджанские борцы завоевали 3 серебряные медали на ЧМ среди ветеранов
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