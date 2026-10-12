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    Azerbaijani wrestlers win three silver medals at World Veterans Championships

    Individual sports
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 16:31
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win three silver medals at World Veterans Championships

    Azerbaijani wrestlers have won three silver medals at the World Veterans Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation's press service told Report.

    Greco-Roman wrestlers Fikrat Bagirov (70 kg) and Elgiz Mammadov (100 kg), as well as freestyle wrestler Elchin Hasanov (70 kg), finished second.

    The World Championships were held from October 6 to 11.

    Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Jordan
    Azərbaycan güləşçiləri veteranlar arasında dünya çempionatında 3 gümüş medal qazanıblar
    Азербайджанские борцы завоевали 3 серебряные медали на ЧМ среди ветеранов
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