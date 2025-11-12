Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijani weightlifter wins silver at Islamic Solidarity Games

    Individual sports
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 14:41
    Azerbaijani weightlifter wins silver at Islamic Solidarity Games

    Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli (110 kg) won a silver medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

    According to Report"s correspondent in Riyadh, the athlete lifted 180 kg in the snatch.

    The Games will conclude on November 21.

    Photo
    Photo
