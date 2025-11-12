Azerbaijani weightlifter wins silver at Islamic Solidarity Games
Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli (110 kg) won a silver medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
According to Report"s correspondent in Riyadh, the athlete lifted 180 kg in the snatch.
The Games will conclude on November 21.
