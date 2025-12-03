Azerbaijani teen driver receives offers from F4 teams

Azerbaijani young racing talent Davin Jafarov has received offers from the McLaren GT4 and Formula 4 teams following an impressive performance at the season-closing race held at the Bombarral International Track in Portugal, Report informs.

Starting the EK125 karting race with a BMB engine from pole position, Jafarov was unable to finish the semifinal due to engine failure. Despite the setback, he delivered a strong comeback in the final, securing second place.

During the post-race awards ceremony, the teenager was presented with the trophy for the fastest EK125 driver in Portugal.

Jafarov has been attracting growing international attention. Earlier, at the World Cup in Italy, he set a record with 24 overtakes, doubling the previous record of 12, and repeatedly posted the fastest lap times. His achievements caught the eye of the McLaren GT4 team management in Portugal, who invited him to take part in test sessions at the renowned Autódromo Fernanda Pires da Silva in Estoril.

His potential has also drawn interest from Renault, whose representatives have invited the 16-year-old to participate in Formula 4 tests. Jafarov had previously received an offer from the Formula 4 Aston Martin Junior Development team.

With several new opportunities ahead, the promising young driver is expected to make a decision by the end of December.