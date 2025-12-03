Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijani teen driver receives offers from F4 teams

    Individual sports
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 14:44
    Azerbaijani teen driver receives offers from F4 teams

    Azerbaijani young racing talent Davin Jafarov has received offers from the McLaren GT4 and Formula 4 teams following an impressive performance at the season-closing race held at the Bombarral International Track in Portugal, Report informs.

    Starting the EK125 karting race with a BMB engine from pole position, Jafarov was unable to finish the semifinal due to engine failure. Despite the setback, he delivered a strong comeback in the final, securing second place.

    During the post-race awards ceremony, the teenager was presented with the trophy for the fastest EK125 driver in Portugal.

    Jafarov has been attracting growing international attention. Earlier, at the World Cup in Italy, he set a record with 24 overtakes, doubling the previous record of 12, and repeatedly posted the fastest lap times. His achievements caught the eye of the McLaren GT4 team management in Portugal, who invited him to take part in test sessions at the renowned Autódromo Fernanda Pires da Silva in Estoril.

    His potential has also drawn interest from Renault, whose representatives have invited the 16-year-old to participate in Formula 4 tests. Jafarov had previously received an offer from the Formula 4 Aston Martin Junior Development team.

    With several new opportunities ahead, the promising young driver is expected to make a decision by the end of December.

    Davin Jafarov Formula 4 McLaren GT4 EK125
    Photo
    Azərbaycanlı pilot "Formula 4" komandalarından təklif alıb
    Photo
    Азербайджанский пилот получил приглашение от команд "Формулы 4"

    Latest News

    15:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull deeper judicial cooperation and new legal initiatives

    Foreign policy
    15:38

    SPE Annual Caspian Conference 2025: Shaping the Region's Energy Future

    Energy
    15:34
    Photo

    NATO mobile training team holds seminar in Baku

    Military
    15:23

    Ticket sales open for 2026 Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix

    Formula 1
    15:19

    Document: Duration of EU mission on Armenia–Azerbaijan border to depend on Yerevan's needs

    Region
    15:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, South Korea mull application of innovative solutions in banking sector

    Finance
    14:57

    Around 4,000 passengers used Accessible Metro project in Baku over past 3 years

    Infrastructure
    14:55

    Türkiye says will continue purchasing natural gas from Russia

    Energy
    14:51

    Tourist arrivals from Middle East to Azerbaijan up by over 9%

    Tourism
    All News Feed