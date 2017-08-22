Azerbaijani taekwondoka grabs silver medal in Taiwan

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani taekwondoka Aykhan Tagizadeh (68 kg) won silver medal at the XXIX Summer Universiade in Taiwan.

Report informs, 68 kg weight category, 21-year-old athlete has defeated Fabio Mattela (France) 19: 7, Jacob Barnett (Great Britain) 17: 9 and Xavier Perez (Spain) 9: 7 and reached the semifinals.

Tagizadeh, who did not give a chance to Armenian rival Sergei Vardazaryan (31:14), fought with Russian Boris Krasnov at the decisive match. He lost to B. Krasnov 0:1 and won third medal for Azerbaijan in Universiade.

Earlier, Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) won gold, Firudin Dadashov (90 kg) - bronze medal.

Notably, another member of the national team, Gashim Magomedov (54 kg), won his first rival, Indonesian Embrion Hidayatulla (29:19), but lost to Malcolm Lewis (10:12) from Australia.