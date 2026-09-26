Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
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    Azerbaijani table tennis players to compete at WTT Youth Contender Tbilisi 2026

    Individual sports
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 13:38
    Azerbaijani table tennis players to compete at WTT Youth Contender Tbilisi 2026

    Members of Azerbaijan's national table tennis team will compete at the international WTT Youth Contender Tbilisi 2026 tournament, which will be held in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi.

    The Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation told Report that the team departed for the neighboring country today.

    The squad includes Onur Guluzada, Aliakbar Mirzaliyev, Jafar Almadadli, Jamal Karim, Mehin Mirzabalayeva, Yasamen Habibova, Banu Imanverdiyeva, Saida Guluzada, Gulnur Karimli and Alina Miradiyeva.

    The athletes will compete under the guidance of the national teams' head coaches Mikhail Timofeyev, Elnur Hidayatzada and Ramil Jafarov.

    The international tournament will start tomorrow and is scheduled to conclude on September 30.

    Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation table tennis
    Azərbaycanın stolüstü tennisçiləri "WTT Youth Contender Tbilisi 2026" turnirində iştirak edəcəklər
    Азербайджанские теннисисты примут участие в турнире WTT Youth Contender Tbilisi 2026
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