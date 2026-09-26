Azerbaijani table tennis players to compete at WTT Youth Contender Tbilisi 2026
Individual sports
- 26 September, 2026
- 13:38
Members of Azerbaijan's national table tennis team will compete at the international WTT Youth Contender Tbilisi 2026 tournament, which will be held in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi.
The Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation told Report that the team departed for the neighboring country today.
The squad includes Onur Guluzada, Aliakbar Mirzaliyev, Jafar Almadadli, Jamal Karim, Mehin Mirzabalayeva, Yasamen Habibova, Banu Imanverdiyeva, Saida Guluzada, Gulnur Karimli and Alina Miradiyeva.
The athletes will compete under the guidance of the national teams' head coaches Mikhail Timofeyev, Elnur Hidayatzada and Ramil Jafarov.
The international tournament will start tomorrow and is scheduled to conclude on September 30.
Azərbaycanın stolüstü tennisçiləri "WTT Youth Contender Tbilisi 2026" turnirində iştirak edəcəklər
Азербайджанские теннисисты примут участие в турнире WTT Youth Contender Tbilisi 2026
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