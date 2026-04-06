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    Azerbaijani sailors compete in international tournament in Slovenia

    Individual sports
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 12:46
    Azerbaijani sailors compete in international tournament in Slovenia

    Azerbaijani representatives competed in the international Sailing Point Easter Regatta 2026 tournament in sailing, held in Portorož, Slovenia, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

    None of the team members managed to place among the medalists.

    Kamal Bashirli (age 14) competed in the "Gold" group, Emel Mammadli, Furkan Mustafayev, and Sama Mansurzada in the "Silver" group, Amira Bayramova in the "Bronze" group, and Amin Jalilzada in the "Emerald" group.

    Azerbaijani sailors compete in international tournament in Slovenia
    Azerbaijani sailors compete in international tournament in Slovenia
    Azerbaijani sailors compete in international tournament in Slovenia
    Azerbaijani sailors compete in international tournament in Slovenia

    Slovenia Sailing Point Easter Regatta 2026 Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation
    Photo
    Azərbaycan yelkənçiləri Sloveniyada beynəlxalq turnirdə iştirak ediblər

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