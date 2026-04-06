Azerbaijani sailors compete in international tournament in Slovenia

Azerbaijani representatives competed in the international Sailing Point Easter Regatta 2026 tournament in sailing, held in Portorož, Slovenia, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

None of the team members managed to place among the medalists.

Kamal Bashirli (age 14) competed in the "Gold" group, Emel Mammadli, Furkan Mustafayev, and Sama Mansurzada in the "Silver" group, Amira Bayramova in the "Bronze" group, and Amin Jalilzada in the "Emerald" group.