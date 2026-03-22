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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Azerbaijani judokas to compete on final day of Tbilisi Grand Slam

    Individual sports
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 15:15
    Azerbaijani judokas to compete on final day of Tbilisi Grand Slam

    The Tbilisi Grand Slam judo tournament will conclude Sunday, with three Azerbaijani athletes set to compete on the final day.

    According to Report, the competitors will enter the tatami starting from the round of 16 in their respective weight categories.

    In the men's over 100 kg division, Jamal Gamzatkhanov will face the winner of the bout between Georgia's Saba Kardava and Germany's Losseni Kone.

    In the same weight class, Kanan Nasibov will take on the winner of the match between Kazakhstan's Yelaman Yergaliyev and Georgia's Gela Zaalishvili.

    In the women's over 78 kg category, Madina Kaisinova will also begin from the round of 16, where she is set to face Italy's Erika Simonetti.

    Azerbaijani judokas Jamal Gamzatkhanov Kanan Nasibov Madina Kaisinova Tbilisi Grand Slam
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