Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Konul Aliyeva's World Championship run ends in Round of 16

    Individual sports
    • 04 October, 2026
    • 15:17
    Konul Aliyeva's World Championship run ends in Round of 16

    Azerbaijani judoka Konul Aliyeva has been eliminated from the 2026 Senior World Judo Championships in Baku.

    According to Report, the 48 kg competitor lost to Sabina Giliazova of Russia in the round of 16.

    Earlier in the tournament, Aliyeva defeated Mary Dee Vargas Ley of Chile in the round of 32.

    The championships, which run through October 11, feature 622 judokas from 93 countries, including 335 men and 287 women.

    Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judokas across 13 weight categories, including 17 men and 7 women. The national team will also compete in the mixed team event on October 11.

    Azerbaijani judoka Konul Aliyeva has advanced to the round of 16 at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

    According to Report, the 48 kg competitor defeated Mary Dee Vargas Ley of Chile in the round of 32.

    Aliyeva's next opponent will be Sabina Giliazova of Russia.

    The tournament, which runs through October 11, features 622 judokas from 93 countries, including 335 men and 287 women.

    Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judokas across 13 weight categories in the individual events, including 17 men and 7 women. The national team will also compete in the mixed team event on October 11.

    2026 World Judo Championships Azerbaijani judoka
    Cüdo üzrə dünya çempionatı: Könül Əliyeva 1/8 finalda mübarizəni dayandırıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Чемпионат мира по дзюдо: Кёнуль Алиева завершила борьбу в 1/8 финала - ОБНОВЛЕНО
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