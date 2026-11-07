Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver at World Championships in China
Individual sports
- 07 November, 2026
- 15:07
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Azerbaijani national team members Seljan Mahsudova and Mahsud Mahsudov have won a silver medal at the 39th World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Nanjing, China.
According to Report, the brother-and-sister duo scored 52.010 points in the mixed synchronized trampoline final to finish second.
With this result, Seljan and Mahsud Mahsudov became the first Azerbaijani athletes to win a World Championship silver medal in the mixed synchronized event.
Belarusian gymnasts won gold, while representatives of Japan took bronze.
Azərbaycan gimnastı Selcan Mahsudova dünya çempionatında finala vəsiqə qazanıb
Азербайджанские гимнасты завоевали серебро на ЧМ в Китае - Обновлено
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