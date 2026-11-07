Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver at World Championships in China

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Azerbaijani national team members Seljan Mahsudova and Mahsud Mahsudov have won a silver medal at the 39th World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Nanjing, China.

According to Report, the brother-and-sister duo scored 52.010 points in the mixed synchronized trampoline final to finish second.

With this result, Seljan and Mahsud Mahsudov became the first Azerbaijani athletes to win a World Championship silver medal in the mixed synchronized event.

Belarusian gymnasts won gold, while representatives of Japan took bronze.