Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver at World Championships in China

    Individual sports
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 15:07
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver at World Championships in China

    Azerbaijani national team members Seljan Mahsudova and Mahsud Mahsudov have won a silver medal at the 39th World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Nanjing, China.

    According to Report, the brother-and-sister duo scored 52.010 points in the mixed synchronized trampoline final to finish second.

    With this result, Seljan and Mahsud Mahsudov became the first Azerbaijani athletes to win a World Championship silver medal in the mixed synchronized event.

    Belarusian gymnasts won gold, while representatives of Japan took bronze.

    Azerbaijani gymnasts Silver medal tumbling
    Azərbaycan gimnastı Selcan Mahsudova dünya çempionatında finala vəsiqə qazanıb
    Азербайджанские гимнасты завоевали серебро на ЧМ в Китае - Обновлено
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    02:07
    Erdoğan and Trump discuss bilateral ties, Iran tensions and Ukraine war
    Region
    01:53
    Photo
    Sarajevo hosts concert and reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Other countries
    01:48
    Hajiyev: Being in Shusha ahead of Victory Day brings immense pride
    Domestic policy
    00:00
    Azerbaijan marks sixth anniversary of Victory in Patriotic War
    Domestic policy
    00:00
    Photo
    Six years pass since liberation of Azerbaijan's Shusha
    Karabakh
    22:27
    Türkiye unveils itinerary for Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    21:40
    Photo
    Vicente Traver Fountain in Seville's Plaza de Espana illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
    Foreign policy
    20:53
    Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Domestic policy
    20:40
    Video
    UK Ambassador: Nakhchivan has significant potential to strengthen regional connectivity
    Economy
    All News Feed