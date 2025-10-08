Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Azerbaijani gymnastics team wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 14:35
    The Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team took third place in the hoop event at the 3rd CIS Games.

    According to Report"s correspondent in Shaki, in the individual competitions, Nur Sadigova won a bronze medal in the hoop event.

    Azada Atakishiyeva earned a silver medal in the ball event and also placed second in the all-around.

