Azerbaijani gymnast Tofig Aliyev wins silver at World Championships in Nanjing
Individual sports
- 07 November, 2026
- 13:33
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Azerbaijani national team member Tofig Aliyev has won a silver medal at the Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Championships in Nanjing, China.
According to Report, Aliyev scored 29.700 points in the final of the individual tumbling event to finish second.
This is the first World Championship silver medal of Aliyev's career in the individual event.
Portugal's Vasco Peso won gold, while American gymnast Cayden Brown took bronze.
The performances of Azerbaijani athletes in the tumbling events at the World Championships have now concluded.
Azərbaycan gimnastı Tofiq Əliyev dünya çempionatının gümüş mükafatçısı olub
Азербайджанский гимнаст Тофиг Алиев стал серебряным призером ЧМ в Нанкине
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