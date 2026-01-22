Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan Karate Federation awards Report

    Individual sports
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 18:18
    Azerbaijan Karate Federation awards Report

    The Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF) has awarded the Report Information Agency.

    An honorary diploma was presented to Report in recognition of its support in covering AKF's sporting events, as well as promoting and encouraging karate.

    The award was handed to Report's Sports Department journalist, Sabuhi Hasanov, by AKF President Ulvi Guliyev.

    The ceremony also honored media representatives, athletes, and sports organizations and clubs under the AKF that represent different karate styles.

    Azerbaijan Karate Federation award Report Information Agency
    Azərbaycan Karate Federasiyası "Report"u mükafatlandırıb
    Федерация каратэ Азербайджана наградила Информационное агентство Report

    Latest News

    18:26
    Photo

    Baku hosts NATO Mobile Training Team"s course

    Incident
    18:18

    Azerbaijan Karate Federation awards Report

    Individual sports
    17:59

    US to gain full defense access to Greenland through talks, says Trump

    Other countries
    17:49

    Kidney transplant via robotic surgery to be performed in Azerbaijan soon

    Health
    17:48

    Italy accounts for 56% of Azerbaijani oil exports in 2025

    Energy
    17:47

    Turkish ex-minister: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty would be of great importance for region

    Region
    17:45

    Researcher: Caspian Sea level hits 48-year record low

    Ecology
    17:20

    President: Normalization between Baku and Yerevan reflected in trade relations

    Foreign policy
    17:09

    Ilham Aliyev: Board of Peace key to resolving global conflicts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed