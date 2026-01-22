Azerbaijan Karate Federation awards Report
Individual sports
- 22 January, 2026
- 18:18
The Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF) has awarded the Report Information Agency.
An honorary diploma was presented to Report in recognition of its support in covering AKF's sporting events, as well as promoting and encouraging karate.
The award was handed to Report's Sports Department journalist, Sabuhi Hasanov, by AKF President Ulvi Guliyev.
The ceremony also honored media representatives, athletes, and sports organizations and clubs under the AKF that represent different karate styles.
Latest News
18:26
Photo
Baku hosts NATO Mobile Training Team"s courseIncident
18:18
Azerbaijan Karate Federation awards ReportIndividual sports
17:59
US to gain full defense access to Greenland through talks, says TrumpOther countries
17:49
Kidney transplant via robotic surgery to be performed in Azerbaijan soonHealth
17:48
Italy accounts for 56% of Azerbaijani oil exports in 2025Energy
17:47
Turkish ex-minister: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty would be of great importance for regionRegion
17:45
Researcher: Caspian Sea level hits 48-year record lowEcology
17:20
President: Normalization between Baku and Yerevan reflected in trade relationsForeign policy
17:09