Azerbaijan Karate Federation awards Report

The Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF) has awarded the Report Information Agency.

An honorary diploma was presented to Report in recognition of its support in covering AKF's sporting events, as well as promoting and encouraging karate.

The award was handed to Report's Sports Department journalist, Sabuhi Hasanov, by AKF President Ulvi Guliyev.

The ceremony also honored media representatives, athletes, and sports organizations and clubs under the AKF that represent different karate styles.