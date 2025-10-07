Another Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold at 3rd CIS Games

Another Azerbaijani athlete has claimed gold in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 3rd CIS Games.

According to Report, Islam Sultanov (71 kg) delivered a successful performance in the final, securing the top spot on the podium.

Additionally, Hikmat Hagverdiyev (55 kg) earned a bronze medal.

Earlier, Azerbaijani wrestler Ali Nazarov (60 kg) defeated Russian opponent Ivan Kozlov to win gold.

Another Azerbaijani athlete, Elshad Abbasov (51 kg), faced Belarusian athlete Tsimafey Semianenka in the final and triumphed with a 6–0 score, earning another gold medal.

Previously, Yusif Mirzayev took home a silver medal.